Chicago Bears training camp: Important dates to know

The six-week journey to the regular season begins Tuesday when Bears veterans report to training camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.

Practice will officially begin Wednesday. Since 2020, the Bears have hosted training camp at their own training facility in Lake Forest, which was renovated in 2019.

A total of nine practices are open to the general public at Halas Hall, plus the team hosts a family fest practice at Soldier Field that is open to the public.

The journey to the 2023 season is about to begin for head coach Matt Eberflus, quarterback Justin Fields and the rest of the Bears. Here are some notable dates to know during training camp.

Important dates