Antioch to host groundbreaking ceremony for downtown open space redevelopment

ANTIOCH – The village of Antioch will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the downtown community open space redevelopment project at 11 a.m. July 28.

Residents, current and past members of the Antioch Village Board, other community leaders and the public are invited to attend.

The groundbreaking ceremony will mark the beginning of the physical transformation of the blighted parcel into an about 4.5-acre new park and community space with an emphasis on the Sequoit Creek channel.

Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner said the groundbreaking is another “giant step” forward in the transformation of downtown Antioch. The completion of the project is expected in the summer of 2024.

“This development project will provide a major boost in tourism and economic development opportunities for the village of Antioch, while also addressing stormwater management issues and preserving natural open space in our community,” Gartner said in a news release.

The project is supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number SLT 3381 awarded to the state of Illinois by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.