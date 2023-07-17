Elgin lottery player wins $900K, Monday’s Powerball prize up to $900 million

An Elgin lottery player had a lucky day Sunday, purchasing a winning ticket worth $900,000.

The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on East Chicago Street. The store will receive a 1% bonus of the jackpot -- $9,000.

The winner hit all five numbers in the midday drawing: 11-13-14-23-26.

While $900,000 is nothing to sneeze at, a $900 million jackpot is up for grabs in Monday’s Powerball drawing. It’s the third-largest prize in the contest’s history and the seventh-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The Lotto jackpot has reached $19.5 million, its highest point for the year and second largest in almost five years.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, with drawings held at 9:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Lotto is an Illinois-only jackpot game played on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230717/elgin-lottery-player-wins-900k-mondays-powerball-prize-up-to-900-million