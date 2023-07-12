Tornado watch in northern Illinois: Please be safe and send in storm photos, videos

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m. throughout much of northern Illinois. Please stay safe and take shelter immediately if you happen to see any severe weather or storm damage.

We’d like to hear from our readers who are experiencing this storm. If it’s safe, please send us your photos or videos of the weather or its aftermath near your area through this link. Your content may help others stay informed and stay safe.

Stay tuned for more updates and safety tips at shawlocal.com.

