Chicago man killed in head-on collision Saturday in rural Kane County

A Chicago man was killed in a head-on crash Saturday morning in Big Rock Township in southern Kane County, police said Monday.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that James Lynch, 57, was pronounced dead at Ascension Mercy Hospital after the crash, which happened just before 9 a.m. Saturday near Galena Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Sheriff’s investigators say that the 16-year-old male driver of a 2016 black Toyota Tacoma was heading eastbound when he crossed into the westbound lane, hitting Lynch’s 2022 white Ford F150 head-on.

The 16-year-old, whose identity was partially withheld due to the ongoing investigation, was listed as F. Kosakiewicz of Lockport. Kosakiewicz was also transported to Ascension Mercy Hospital after the crash but has been released.

The sheriff’s office said potential charges could be coming as they wait to find out if alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash. An accident reconstruction crew is still trying to determine if speed was a contributing factor as well.

