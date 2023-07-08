East Dundee’s first public mural comes to life with unique view of Fox River

Cyclists and joggers along the Fox River Trail in East Dundee soon will have a new look into river life.

Muralist Maddie Deiters is transforming a section of a brick wall at 7 N. Jackson St. into an underwater showcase of sorts. The mural, which should take about a week to complete, is the first piece of public art commissioned by the village’s arts council.

The 57-foot-by-16-foot mural will depict underwater river life as well as life along the shore.

“We’re all really excited to see it go up,” said Andy Sauder, an East Dundee trustee and co-chair of the arts council.

Deiters, of Marion, enjoys painting wildlife and instantly knew she had to submit her proposal when she saw the village’s call for artists. The 16-year-old has painted more than a dozen murals, many including nature scenes, in southern Illinois and North Carolina.

“I always have fun painting wildlife,” said Deiters, who traveled with her mother, Deanna, and is staying with family in the south suburbs while she paints.

The arts council consulted with a naturalist to ensure the mural, which will cost about $13,500, accurately reflects the types of life in and around the Fox River.

“I’m hoping it brings a discussion about our town ... something that could bring people outside of town to come visit and see a beautiful work of art,” said Tricia Saviano, an East Dundee trustee and co-chair of the arts council.

Building owner Pete Perisin said he is happy to have it serve as the canvas for the village’s first public mural. He hopes it serves as an attraction along the Fox River Trail and a draw to the downtown district.

Assuming Mother Nature cooperates, Deiters hopes to have the mural completed by Wednesday. Sauder said the arts council likely will host an event to mark its competition.

The village’s arts council expects to undertake other public art projects in the future. This summer, the council will continue its sidewalk chalk art program in conjunction with special events.

To follow the progress of the mural, visit the East Dundee Arts Council on Facebook or @eastdundeeart on TikTok.

