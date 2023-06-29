2.8 million Illinoisans will hit the roads and airports over the holiday: Some getaway tips

Itching to escape for the July Fourth long weekend? You’re not alone.

AAA predicts 2.8 million Illinoisans will take a jaunt between Friday and Tuesday, a spike of 120,000 people compared with the 2022 holiday.

For those driving, fuel costs remain “somewhat erratic,” analysts said, with gas averaging $4.27 for a gallon of regular in the Chicago region. That’s steep but less than $5.77 a year ago.

Where’s the cheapest gas among Illinois’ neighbors? As of Wednesday, that would be Missouri with a $3.28 average per gallon, followed by Kentucky at $3.31 and Iowa at $3.38.

Here are other getaway tips:

• No fireworks at 30,000 feet. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration bans sparklers, bottle rockets and the like on planes in carry-ons and checked bags.

• Worst travel day for driving? That’s Friday, the Illinois tollway reported, with 1.9 million vehicles clogging the system compared to 1.5 million on average. Light travel days are Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

• Friday is also expected to draw the biggest airport crowds, the TSA said, with 115,113 Illinois residents flying, an 8% boost from 2022, AAA predicted. Liquids and food are among the top items confiscated at checkpoints, so if you’re unsure what’s allowed, go to tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring.

• If you haven’t booked your hotel -- do it now with demand increasing by 80% compared to last year and prices also notching up, AAA reported. Fortunately, car rental costs have declined slightly in 2023 as companies incrementally accumulate more vehicles.

• Flying with kids? The TSA has a series of videos for children that explain the rules -- so you don’t have to -- at youtube.com/@tsa.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230629/28-million-illinoisans-will-hit-the-roads-and-airports-over-the-holiday-some-getaway-tips