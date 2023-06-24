Despite drought, mosquitoes are still a concern this summer

While the drought has delayed the start of mosquito season in the suburbs, experts warn residents not to let their guard down.

Alana Bartolai, the ecological services program coordinator for the Lake County Health Department, said research shows drought years have a higher percentage of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus.

One reason could be that the warmer temperatures accelerate mosquito development and bite rates, Bartolai said. Another relates to diminishing water sources, which force birds into closer contact and help spread the virus before it is passed to mosquitoes.

Suburban experts advise homeowners to eliminate standing water where mosquitoes prefer to lay their eggs. Even without recent rain, man-made objects -- from bird baths to empty planters -- can retain water and become water cribs for mosquitoes.

Anne Marrin, the director of operations for the health department of McHenry County, said even trash can sometimes provide the insects what they need to breed.

“Old tires are a big one because once water gets in them it will just stay in there,” Marrin said.

And the moisture doesn’t have to be from rain. Condensation from the air can cling to trash and debris and create little pools of stagnant water, Marrin said.

Beyond eliminating standing water, here are other tips from suburban health departments.

• Avoid prolonged outside activities during the morning and at dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

• Adults should apply insect repellent with 20% or more DEET when outside. Children should be sprayed with less concentrated DEET repellents or alternates such as repellents which use lemon eucalyptus or Picaridin.

• Cover bare skin with light-colored material. Why light-colored? Marrin said it allows people to see when a mosquito is trying to bite them.

• Inspect window and door screens for tears that would allow mosquitoes to enter your home. Repair any openings.

• Report dead bird sightings to local health department officials so they can be tested for West Nile virus.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230624/despite-drought-mosquitoes-are-still-a-concern-this-summer