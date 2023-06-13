Red-winged blackbirds aren’t attacking you. They’re just protecting their nesting area

Around this time of year male red-winged blackbirds, among the most common nesting bird in the region, are at the peak of their beauty and aggressiveness.

The little daddies fluff their feathers and lift their wings to show off their vibrant, namesake red plumage. But they aren’t doing it to look cute, it’s how they look when vigilantly guarding their nests and boldly dive-bombing any animal – including humans – that gets too close.

Until their watch has ended, the best thing to do is give the little birds some space, said Stephanie Beilke of the Audubon Great Lakes.

“Once you are out of the zone they are protecting, they’ll leave you alone,” says Beilke, who recommends staying around 15 feet away.

Red-winged blackbirds are prevalent all over northern Illinois and most commonly nest in marshes, bushes or trees close to water or in dense grass fields. The mothers build the nests and usually lay between three to four eggs in a season. While the males keep watch, the females keep the eggs warm for the 10 to 12 days before they hatch. The chicks are able to leave the nest after around 11 to 14 days.

Beilke said she frequently has run-ins with the aggressive males. A common joke in the bird conservation community is the best way to deal with swooping birds is to wear a hat or even a helmet, she said.

But really, the birds pose little physical danger.

“Sometimes they get close enough that you might feel their feet graze your head but I haven’t heard of anyone being injured,” Beilke said. “I’ve never heard of a red-winged blackbird drawing blood.”

Experts said the birds calm down soon after their chicks leave the nests, usually by July.

https://www.dailyherald.com/entlife/20230609/red-winged-blackbirds-arent-attacking-you-theyre-just-protecting-their-nesting-area?utm_source=afternoon%20alert&utm_medium=email&utm_content=article%20column&utm_campaign=Afternoon%20Alert%206%2F10%2F2023