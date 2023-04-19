Yorkville doctor facing multiple felony sexual assault, aggravated abuse charges following police investigation

A Yorkville medical doctor has been arrested and is facing multiple felony sexual assault and aggravated sexual abuse charges following a police investigation.

In a statement, Yorkville police identified the suspect as Dr. Edgar E. Archbold, 71, of the 0-100 block of Julius Court.

Police said Archbold has been charged with six counts of felony criminal sexual assault and five counts of felony aggravated sexual abuse.

Police said they began an investigation that led to Archbold’s arrest at approximately 1:54 p.m. April 14 when they received a report of a possible criminal sexual assault of a minor at Archbold’s residence and at his practice in the 500 block of West Kendall Drive.

Archbold was taken into custody without incident April 17 and he was booked at the Kendall County jail in Yorkville.

Archbold’s bond was set at $500,000 and his next court date, a status hearing, is scheduled for April 26 at the Kendall County Courthouse.

Police noted in their statement that charges are not proof of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and the burden is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.