April 19, 2023
Two killed when UTV crashes into tree near Antioch

Neither were wearing helmet or seat belt

By Jake Griffin Daily Herald Media Group

Two people were killed late Tuesday when a utility task vehicle crashed into a tree near Antioch.

The UTV was traveling on West Dressel Road near Douglas Avenue when it left the road for an unknown reason and crashed into the tree at about 9:45 p.m., according to Lake County sheriff’s office report.

A 56-year-old Lake County man driving the UTV and a 50-year-old Lake County woman were both partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Neither were wearing a helmet or seat belt, sheriff’s officials said.

The crash remains under investigation, officials said.

