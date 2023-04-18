Shaw Local News Network publications earn 12 journalism awards

Shaw Local News Network newspapers won 12 awards last week from the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors, including the sweepstakes award for the top story in all news categories in that division.

The winning publications included the Northwest Herald, Sauk Valley Media’s Daily Gazette and Dixon Telegraph, La Salle’s NewsTribune, The Times of Ottawa, and the Herald-News.

The Northwest Herald’s crime and courts reporter Amanda Marrazzo took the sweepstakes award for her reporting on the death of Tony Prate, an Algonquin eye doctor who died of COVID-19 while awaiting his murder trial.

Marrazzo, a reporter with more than 25 years of experience, spent years reporting on this case, reviewing hundreds of documents, including police reports and autopsies, and interviewing dozens of people connected to the case.

Prate was accused of killing his girlfriend in November 2019 by stabbing her almost 30 times. The death led investigators to take another look at the 2011 death of Prate’s wife, who was pronounced dead upon arrival at an Elgin hospital after a car crash in Lake in the Hills. That investigation was closed without charges.

Other first-place finishes included:

The second-place awards included:

Third-place awards include:

Herald-News staff for General Excellence.

Northwest Herald reporter Janelle Walker for Business Reporting for her reporting on the scarcity and price of McHenry County apartments.

The IAPME awards will be presented during the Illinois Press Association convention on June 8 in Bloomington. Shaw Local newspapers are also finalists for 40 IPA awards. It will learn what place those awards are during the June 8 convention.