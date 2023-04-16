April 16, 2023
Kendall County Sheriff’s Office investigating battery at large Boulder Hill party

Initial reports of shots fired determined to be unfounded

By Shaw Local News Network
Kendall County Sheriff's Office vehicle

Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a battery that occurred at a party in Boulder Hill early Sunday.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said deputies were summoned at approximately 5:34 a.m. April 16 to the 0-99 block of Pueblo Road in the unincorporated subdivision on a report of a loud noise that was believed to be gun shots. The report prompted a large police response from the sheriff’s office with assistance from the Oswego and Montgomery police departments.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and officers found a large party at the residence, but further investigation yielded no evidence of shots being fired in the area and those attending the party did not report any shots being fired.

However, the sheriff’s office said deputies did learn of a battery that had occurred involving individuals who were attending the party and the incident remains under investigation.

There is no known threat to public safety at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

