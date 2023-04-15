La Salle library offers 9-week distance learning program

The La Salle Public Library will be offering, Change in Illinois, a nine-week, distance learning adventure program, especially for youth ages 11 through 14. The program is structured to engage youth in three ways: fun distance-learning kits, independent field trips, and a group field trip.

Youth will use distance-learning kits for a three-week period to explore Illinois topics like caves, glaciation, engineering, agriculture, prairie restoration, wetland habitat, and biodiversity via online videos, printed materials, and simple and engaging activities. As part of the adventure program, youth may elect to visit three independent field trips that relate to the kit topics and provide a rich in-person experience to STEM learning. The chosen independent field trip sites are the Illinois State Museum, John Deere Historic Site, and the Sue and Wes Dixon Waterfowl Refuge. Admission is free for all sites and round-trip mileage will be reimbursed through the grant.

In addition, youth who complete kit activities will be invited, with parent or an adult guardian, to a group field trip to the Burpee Museum of Natural History on Saturday, June 17th. Trip costs, including lunch and transportation, will be provided through the grant. The trip includes two guided tours (Icy Illinois and Windows to the Wilderness) by Museum educators, three hands-on lab workshops (Icy Illinois, Rock River Lab, Geology), and free time to explore the Museum.

The adventure program is open to 18 youth. The program begins on April 17. For more information or to register, contact Rachael Blomquist, project mentor, at rblomquist@lasalle.lib.il.us or call the library at 815-223-2341. Funding for Project Next Generation is provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services to the Secretary of State/Illinois State Library under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act.