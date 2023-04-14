April 14, 2023
Snow possible Monday as early summer-like temperatures expected to taper off over weekend in northern Illinois

Blustery winds, cold, even wintry mix all in forecast

By Kelsey Rettke
A snowy dock leads into Shabbona Lake Friday, March 10, 2023, at Shabbona Lake State Park in Shabbona. Snow over night in DeKalb County resulted in a dusting to four inches depending on where you were at.

A snowy dock leads into Shabbona Lake Friday, March 10, 2023, at Shabbona Lake State Park in Shabbona. Snow over night in DeKalb County resulted in a dusting to four inches depending on where you were at. (Mark Busch)

While spring temperatures this week made northern Illinois feel like summer came early, thunderstorms and even snow could be on the way into the late weekend and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures Friday remained near 80 degrees and mostly sunny, and while that will likely continue into Saturday, parts of northern Illinois are forecasted to see changes of rain showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Chances of precipitation Saturday night are around 80%, forecasts show.

A chance of severe storms could begin around 7 p.m. Saturday while temperatures drop, forecasts show. Stronger storms are expected toward the west and southwest of the Chicago metropolitan area, and could produce damaging winds, hail and lightning.

Sunday will continue the cooler weather with temperatures expected in the mid 50s and low 60s, then dropping to the 30s Sunday night.

Scattered showers and the potential for thunderstorms will continue between 1 and 4 a.m. Sunday.

More rain is likely before 1 a.m. Monday but could turn into a wintery mix later in the morning, forecasts show.

Monday morning could see blustery winds and a brief mix of snow showers throughout northern Illinois, more closer north to the Wisconsin border, according to the NWS.

On Thursday, Chicago hit a record high for April 13, with temperatures at O’Hare Airport reaching 83, according to the NWS.

Temperatures Thursday reached 84 in Peru, 83 in Joliet, Rochelle, Morris and Waukegan, and 82 in Romeoville, Sugar Grove and DeKalb.

According to the National Weather Service, this week’s high temperatures across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana were about 25 degrees above the normal temperatures for the season, instead closer to those seen in mid-June to late-June.

Spring across northern Illinois already has brought with it extreme weather. In late March, a slew of severe thunderstorms brought tornadoes in multiple parts of the region.

Tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service in Batavia, St. Charles. The weather service also identified 16 tornadoes hit northern Illinois, including an EF-2 near Amboy, an EF-0 in Plainfield, an EF-0 from Montgomery to Aurora, an EF-1 from Lombard to Addison, an EF-1 near Deer Grove and an EF-1 from Davis Junction to Belvidere.

The Belvidere tornado collapsed the roof of the Apollo Theatre in town, killing one and injuring four dozen others. A GoFundMe public fundraiser has been established by the Martinez family who owns the theater, seeking to raise $250,000 to restore the theater which suffered heavy damages.

