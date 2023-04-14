Princeton man charged with sexual abuse of teen

Justin Mcintire (Photo submitted by Ottawa Police Department)

A Princeton man has been charged with a felony in connection with an investigation into sexual contact with a juvenile in Ottawa.

Justin G. Mcintire, 23, Princeton turned himself in Thursday to the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office on one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (Victim between the age of 13-17), a Class 2 Felony carrying three to seven years in prison. He posted bond and was released.

In a press release issued Friday, Ottawa police said they began in January an investigation into a reported criminal sexual abuse between an adult and a juvenile. The reported incident occurred in December of 2022. Ottawa Police were assisted in the investigation by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office and the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Mcintire will next appear April 27 in La Salle County Circuit Court before Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr.