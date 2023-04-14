A 59-year-old Antioch Township man found unresponsive in his driveway Wednesday died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head, said authorities who are investigating the death as a homicide.

William Martys, of the 40700 block of North Black Oak Avenue, was found in his driveway about 7:35 p.m., Lake County Sheriff Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said.

Paramedics were conducting lifesaving measures when police arrived, he added.

Martys was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy Thursday showed Martys died from the gunshot wound, Covelli said.

North Black Oak Avenue is east of Route 59 and south of West Beach Grove Road. Martys lived at the home, Covelli said.

The death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230414/authorities-antioch-township-man-died-of-gunshot-wound-to-head