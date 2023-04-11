Yorkville man arrested on felony sexual abuse, assault charges following police investigation

YORKVILLE - Police have arrested a Yorkville man in connection with an alleged sexual assault case that occurred inside his residence.

In a statement, Yorkville police said Jerrold J. Rapcan, 43, of the 500 block of Walsh Court has been charged with ten counts of felony criminal sexual abuse, eight counts of felony criminal sexual assault, and two counts of felony aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Police said Rapcan’s arrest is the result of an investigation that began at 2:47 a.m. March 26 when officers responded to his residence on a report of an adult wishing to report a sexual assault that occurred inside the residence. During the course of the investigation, police said they interviewed the involved parties and executed a search warrant at the residence.

Police took Rapcan into custody without incident. He is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Kendall County jail in Yorkville. His next court appearance, a status hearing, is set for May 2.

Police reminded the public in their statement that the suspect is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial, at which it is the burden of the State to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.