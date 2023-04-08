April 07, 2023
Water and sewer bill increases in Geneva starting in May

Geneva’s Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant. (Provided)

Geneva’s water and sewer customers will see scheduled rate increases starting May 15.

The Geneva City Council approved a five-year rate plan April 3 to pay for upcoming water main and lead service line replacement, a sanitary line crossing the Fox River, Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades, and other water-related capital projects.

The plan calls for 7.5% rate adjustments during the first two years followed by 5% hikes in each of the remaining three years.

A residential water user (700 cubic feet per month) will see an annual average increase of $5 per month through April 2028. A household with a larger family or which uses more water during the summer (2,000 cubic feet per month) would pay about $12 more per month on average.

The city’s last five-year water rate plan was implemented in 2016. Rates have remained unchanged for the past several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A full rate breakdown is available at geneva.il.us. For more information about rates and capital projects, call the Geneva Public Works Department Water Division at (630) 232-1551.

