Water and sewer bill increases in Geneva starting in May

Geneva’s water and sewer customers will see scheduled rate increases starting May 15.

The Geneva City Council approved a five-year rate plan April 3 to pay for upcoming water main and lead service line replacement, a sanitary line crossing the Fox River, Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades, and other water-related capital projects.

The plan calls for 7.5% rate adjustments during the first two years followed by 5% hikes in each of the remaining three years.

A residential water user (700 cubic feet per month) will see an annual average increase of $5 per month through April 2028. A household with a larger family or which uses more water during the summer (2,000 cubic feet per month) would pay about $12 more per month on average.

The city’s last five-year water rate plan was implemented in 2016. Rates have remained unchanged for the past several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A full rate breakdown is available at geneva.il.us. For more information about rates and capital projects, call the Geneva Public Works Department Water Division at (630) 232-1551.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230407/water-and-sewer-bill-increases-in-geneva