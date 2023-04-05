Police: Antioch teen was selling fentanyl-laced pills

Antioch police captured a 19-year-old resident they said had been selling fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills intended to resemble legitimate prescription medications.

Robert Julian, of the 1000 block of Victoria Street, is charged with five felony counts of drug possession, officials said Wednesday.

Robert Julian (Photo provided by village of Antioch)

A Lake County judge set his bail at $500,000 Tuesday. Julian would need to post $50,000 cash to be released from jail while his case is pending.

Julian had been the subject of an Antioch police investigation for several months. Detectives suspected Julian sold fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills that were connected to an Antioch resident’s fatal overdose, officials said.

None of the charges against Julian were related to a death.

Antioch police officers took Julian into custody Monday afternoon after pulling him over near Harden Street and Route 173. During the traffic stop, officers recovered more than 80 counterfeit pills that tested positive for fentanyl as well as 1.2 grams of methamphetamine and several pieces of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Officers also said police recovered a loaded 9 mm pistol inside the vehicle. The gun is being tested at a crime lab and, depending on the results, officials could choose to charge him with unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.

“The hard work of the members of our department not only took a drug dealer and drugs off the streets of our town, but it also took a handgun away from a criminal,” Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said.

Julian is next due in court May 3.

