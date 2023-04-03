Authorities are investigating the cause of a blaze Saturday night that left an Antioch home uninhabitable.

Antioch Fire Department officials said there were no injuries caused by the fire, which broke out shortly before 10 p.m. on the 26000 block of Prospect Avenue.

Firefighters called to the scene at 9:56 p.m. arrived to find flames at the front of the one-story home.

Crews worked for about four hours to get the blaze under control and check for hidden fire in the structure.

In addition to Antioch firefighters, crews from Lake Villa, Fox Lake, Round Lake, Newport Township, Spring Grove, McHenry, Grayslake, Great Lakes, Waukegan, Pleasant Prairie, Salem Lakes, Twin Lakes and Bristol responded.

The fire is under investigation by the Antioch Fire Department, the Lake County sheriff’s office and state fire marshal.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230402/no-injuries-reported-after-fire-leaves-antioch-home-uninhabitable