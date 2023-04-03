National Weather Service confirms tornado swept through Montgomery Friday evening

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado swept through Montgomery and the near southeast side of Aurora Friday evening, March 31.

According to the NWS, the tornado was tracked from 7:55 p.m. to 8:01 p.m. for a distance of 5.6 miles beginning at an area near Concord Drive and the Blackberry Creek on Montgomery’s west side.

The tornado proceeded in a northeast direction over the Route 30 and Route 31 interchange, crossed the Fox River south of the Mill Street bridge in downtown Montgomery and continued to Phillips Park in Aurora.

The NWS ranks tornadoes on what is called the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale, with wind speed being one measure of classification. EF-0 is 65 to 85 mph, EF-1 is 86 to 110 mph, EF-2 is 111-135 mph, EF-3 is 136-165 mph, EF-4 is 166 to 200 mph and EF-5 is more than 200 mph.

The NWS rated Friday’s Montgomery tornado an EF-0, with estimated peak winds of 80 mph and a maximum width of 200 yards.

No one was injured or killed by the tornado, but an outbuilding and numerous trees were damaged. Numerous homes and businesses also lost electric power.

The tornado was one of 14 confirmed by the NWS as severe storms passed over northern Illinois Friday evening.