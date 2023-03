The Oglesby Knights of Columbus raised $1,500 for Holy Family School through a March 10 fish fry at the KC Hall. Grand Knight Tom Daley (from left, holding the check), council officer and cook Dave Zebron pose Friday, March 24, 2023, in the school gymnasium with the Very Rev. Paul Carlson (right), pastor of Holy Family Church, and with a student from every grade level at Holy Family School. (Photo provided by Tom Daley)