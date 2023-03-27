Connect Kendall County Commission holds first meeting; will work to bring internet service to rural areas

A group of technology wizards is working to create a broadband system designed to bring internet service to rural areas of Kendall County that are under-served or not served at all.

The Connect Kendall County Commission held its first meeting on March 23, just days after the Kendall County Board approved appointments to the panel.

The new group immediately got down to work, reviewing and making amendments to a “request for proposal” document seeking a partnership with an internet service provider.

The goal is for the county government to construct a fiber optic network covering rural areas and for the service provider to make the final “last mile” connection to homes.

The commission is chaired by County Board member Zach Bachmann, a computer software developer who has also worked as a technical consultant.

Also serving on the panel is County Board member Ruben Rodriguez, an electrical engineer who has worked for aerospace giant Northrop and as an information systems specialist for the global UBS financial firm, the Reuters news service and now Bank of America in Chicago.

Bachmann and County Administrator Scott Koeppel, who started with the county as its information technology director, took applications and conducted interviews with residents interested in serving on the panel.

The new group includes James Addis of Plano, who serves as the network manager for the West Aurora School District. He previously held a similar post with the Batavia School District and before that worked in private industry.

Jacob Thompson of Oswego has a computer networking background and serves as a major in the U.S. Army, working as a communications officer from a downtown Chicago office.

Jeff Norris of Yorkville has 30 years experience with information technology and operates his own consulting business, TCG Solutions, which he launched in 2005.

James Marter II is a member of the Oswego Village Board with more than 10 years experience as a web designer and as an information technology administrator and consultant.

Anthony Magliari of Newark is the technical director of NewarkNet, a wireless internet service provider he co-founded in 2002. Magliari was a candidate for the County Board in 2020.

Rounding out the group is Operations Division Commander Jason Langston of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

The challenge for the commission is that for-profit internet service providers find the cost of installing fiber optic lines in sparsely populated locations is not worth the return.

However, if the county were to provide the fiber optic highway covering long distances, it would become more financially feasible for a big service provider to install what is termed “last mile” service to customers’ homes.

It will cost the county an estimated $16 million to construct such a system, Koeppel told the group, but about half that cost can be covered by federal grant money.

Grants are offered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act for which the county may apply, Koeppel said.

The key to obtaining a grant will be for the county to have an agreement in-hand with an internet service provider, he said.

The new commissioners reviewed the request for proposal document and immediately brought their expertise to bear, making changes to the technical requirements and level of service that the internet provider will be required to meet.

After further review by the commission, the document will go to the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office for a legal review.

Bachmann said he and Koeppel will be meeting soon with the Illinois Broadband Office to discuss the county’s plans.