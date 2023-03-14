Steven Byers, DeKalb School District 428 Board of Education election questionnaire

Full Name: Steve Byers

What office are you seeking? DeKalb CUSD 428 School Board

What is your political party? N/A

What is your current age? N/A

Occupation and Employer: Self Employed - Byers Brewing Company

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: DeKalb

Campaign Website: None

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Biology Education from Illinois State University

Community involvement: DeKalb Masonic Lodge #144

Marital status/Immediate family: Married with Children

Why are you running for office?

To help improve our community.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I taught in DeKalb School District for 7 years.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

None

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

None

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

Yes

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

DeKalb has committed time and energy to level the field as best as it can.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

Yes

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

No

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

Yes, Teachers should be paid more.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

Yes

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

Yes

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

Yes, I support everyone working to make our district better.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

Perhaps. More information from our community is required.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I’m not a medical health professional.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I like to work with people in person.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

Lower taxes would be awesome

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

Not at this time.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

Yes, None.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes, absolutely.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I am in favor of open, transparent government.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes