Early morning fire destroys barn off Minkler Road in Oswego

A fire early Monday morning destroyed a barn in Oswego.

In a statement, the Oswego Fire Protection District reported that firefighters were summoned to the blaze on a report from a Kendall County Sheriff’s deputy at 4 a.m. in the 3300 block of Minkler Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found the barn fully involved in fire.

“Firefighters on scene made a defensive attack and brought the fire under control. The barn was a total loss,” the fire district said.

No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters and a home on the property was not damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but does not appear suspicious in nature, the fire district said.

Oswego firefighters were assisted at the scene by firefighters from the Plainfield and the Bristol-Kendall fire protection districts. The Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District provided water tenders to the scene, while the Sugar Grove Fire Protection District sent an ambulance.

Firefighters from Aurora and Naperville fire departments provided coverage at Oswego fire station as firefighters battled the blaze.