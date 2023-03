The Fox Waterway Agency is warning of “an abundance of debris on the water” along the Chain O’ Lakes and Fox River as the 2023 boating season approaches.

The agency will be deploying its boats at the end of the month to begin debris removal, it said in an alert, noting higher than anticipated water levels due to rain and melting snow.

Concerns about debris and other non-emergency reports can be submitted through the website’s Customer Concern portal at foxwaterway.com/fox-waterway-concerns/.