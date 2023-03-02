March 02, 2023
BusinessElectionStateNation & World
News

Winter storm watch issued for parts of northern Illinois; 5 to 8 inches of snow possible

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph during the storm

By John Sahly
Teacher Leah Pinkowski cleans the windows of her car Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Richmond-Burton Community High School in Richmond, after a winter storm moved through McHenry County creating hazardous driving conditions.

Teacher Leah Pinkowski cleans the windows of her car at Richmond-Burton Community High School in Richmond, after a winter storm moved through McHenry County (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for portions of northern Illinois and the Chicago suburbs starting Friday morning and going through late Friday.

The winter storm watch is in effect from 6 a.m. Friday through 11 p.m. Friday, and covers Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Cook, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford counties.

Rain changing to heavy wet snow is possible, with total accumulations ranging from 5 to 8 inches. Winds could also gust up to 45 mph.

Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible Friday afternoon within what the National Weather Service says is a narrow zone which will allow snow to accumulate on most road surfaces. Also, the heavy, wet nature of snow combined with the strong winds will lead to a potential for scattered power outages where the heaviest snow falls.

Counties outside of the winter storm watch will also see some wintry precipitation. DeKalb County and McHenry County could see 3-5 inches; Lee County and Whiteside County 2-4 inches.

WeatherDuPage CountyKane CountyMcHenry CountyWill CountyGrundy CountyDeKalb CountyKendall CountyLee CountyLa Salle County
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.