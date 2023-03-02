Winter storm watch issued for parts of northern Illinois; 5 to 8 inches of snow possible

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for portions of northern Illinois and the Chicago suburbs starting Friday morning and going through late Friday.

The winter storm watch is in effect from 6 a.m. Friday through 11 p.m. Friday, and covers Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Cook, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford counties.

Rain changing to heavy wet snow is possible, with total accumulations ranging from 5 to 8 inches. Winds could also gust up to 45 mph.

Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible Friday afternoon within what the National Weather Service says is a narrow zone which will allow snow to accumulate on most road surfaces. Also, the heavy, wet nature of snow combined with the strong winds will lead to a potential for scattered power outages where the heaviest snow falls.

Precipitation may initially start as rain Fri AM, but a changeover to snow is expected. Worst conditions expected 11 AM - 9 PM, and snowfall rates may eclipse 1 inch/hour during the afternoon. #ILwx #INwx (2/5) pic.twitter.com/2xUaQ9eIYG — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 2, 2023

Counties outside of the winter storm watch will also see some wintry precipitation. DeKalb County and McHenry County could see 3-5 inches; Lee County and Whiteside County 2-4 inches.