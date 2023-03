Pink Ribbon Club of the Illinois Valley awarded the Pat Inda Oncology Nursing Scholarship for $1,000 to Oncology Nurse Kelly Siembab, RN Illinois CancerCare. The Scholarship is in honor of Pat Inda, Board Member and 33 year Breast Cancer Survivor. Kelly will use the funds to attend the Oncology Nursing Society’s annual conference in Texas this spring. Gathered at the presentation were (from left) Lorraine Hamilton, treasurer; Kelly Siembab, RN, recipient; Pat Inda, board member; and Joan Fernandez, president. (Lorraine Hamilton)