Antioch crash sends Wisconsin woman to hospital

A Wisconsin woman was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a crash between her car and a semitrailer truck near the intersection of Anita Avenue and North Avenue in Antioch.

Antioch Fire Battalion Chief Joe DuShane said the woman was in her car when fire officials arrived at 4:34 p.m. Despite the crash damage, which was on the driver’s side, firefighters still were able to open the front door to get her out of the vehicle, DuShane said.

DuShane said the woman did not appear to have suffered serious injuries but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, he said.

