Here’s how to stay warm – and safe – during a winter power outage

almost 60,000 Illinois residents remained without power as of Thursday afternoon after an ice storm that downed power lines and tree limbs, according to ComEd.

Some may turn to candles for light and space heaters for warmth in the interim, which can be a fire risk, the National Weather Service warned on Twitter.

Those without power can keep warm by bundling up in layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing and by stuffing towels under door cracks to keep out drafts, the weather service tweeted Wednesday.

With an increasing number of power outages due to ice accumulating on trees and power lines across far northern Illinois and temperatures hovering right around freezing, here are some considerations to help keep your home warm until the power is restored.

Closing blinds and curtains after dark also can help keep heat from radiating outside the home, as well as closing doors to unused rooms.

In the case of those using generators, the agency reminded users to power generators only when outside and at least 20 feet away from doors, windows and garages to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

The National Fire Protection Association offers its own advice for generator users, including to ensure a gas-powered generator’s fumes can’t enter a home through windows or vents by pointing the exhaust away from buildings. Generator users also should make sure carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

When refueling a generator, the machine should be turned off and allowed to cool down first, the fire agency said. Fuel should be stored in a container intended for that purpose and never kept in living areas.

The National Weather Service also asked residents, once their own families are safe, to check on their neighbors when possible.

Eating and drinking can also can help people stay warm, the agency suggested, but recommended caffeine and alcohol be avoided.