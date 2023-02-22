State Sens. DeWitte, McConchie, Wilcox deliver over 20,000 valentines to local seniors

In the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, three state senators delivered a combined 20,000 valentines to seniors living in nursing homes, assisted and memory care centers and long-term care facilities. The program was part of the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus’ third annual “Valentines for Seniors” program, according to a news release.

State Sens. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods and Craig Wilcox, R-McHenry participated in the program.

“This caucus-wide outreach program gets bigger and better every year, and this year Senate Republicans delivered just under 60,000 valentines statewide,” stated DeWitte, who made deliveries to 19 different facilities in the 33rd Senate District. “The smiles on the seniors’ faces were priceless, and it was wonderful to bring joy to people who are often at risk of experiencing loneliness.”

For the “Valentines for Seniors” program, senators reach out to school, scouting, church and other groups to seek homemade valentines, well-wishes or other cards and words of encouragement that are delivered to seniors. The program is also promoted on individual senators’ social media pages and through media releases, which leads to many individual donations as well, the release stated.

“We wanted to ensure our seniors were not forgotten this year,” stated McConchie, who made deliveries to 25 different locations. “There’s no doubt that those living in long-term care facilities have had a difficult few years and we should remind them that they are cared for and that we are thinking of them. This is just a small way to spread a little love and joy this time of year. I am thrilled to see so many people in our community participated.”

“Children and adults from the 32nd Senate District really stepped up and participated at levels we hadn’t seen before,” Wilcox stated. “It was extremely heartwarming to see the response in the region, and I was honored to drop off cards at 22 nursing home and assisted living centers in my district. Seniors were all smiles, and it was evident they felt appreciated and valued.”

The senators said the program will continue to be an annual event, and that delivery locations will change year to year so more seniors can be reached, according to the release.