Woman hurt, two cats killed in Huntley house fire

A woman was hospitalized after a house fire in Huntley late Wednesday that also killed two cats.

Huntley Fire Protection District officials said they were called to the one-story, single-family home on the 10700 block of Church Rod just after 10 p.m.

Firefighters spotted smoke from the roof of the house and during an initial search for occupants, they located the woman who was transported to Northwestern Huntley Hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Firefighters from the Huntley Fire Protection District respond to a house fire on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2023 on the 10000 block of Church Street. (Alex Vucha)

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters discovered two cats that had died.

Fire officials said the home sustained heavy smoke damage and moderate fire damage.

Damage to the home and loss of contents is estimated at $150,000, fire officials said.

The house was deemed uninhabitable.

The cause remains under investigation.

