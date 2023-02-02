Wind chill advisory for parts of northern Illinois; temps to go below zero overnight into Friday

Portions of northern Illinois are under a wind chill advisory from 11 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday, as temperatures throughout the northern part of the state will dip below zero overnight according to the National Weather Service.

McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and northern Cook counties are all under the wind chill advisory. Overnight, wind chills are expected to plunge down to 25 degrees below zero. The National Weather Service advises that frostbite can occur within as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin.

Temperatures area-wide are expected to go below zero overnight, as low as 9 below zero in DeKalb County, ranging upward to 4 below zero in La Salle County.

It will turn bitterly cold tonight, w/lows ranging from just barely above zero toward Rensselaer & Paxton to near 10 below zero across northern Illinois Away from Chicago. Northwest winds will send wind chills plummeting to 15-25 below zero late tonight & early Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/y6EUC9LawP — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 2, 2023

But the cold will be short-lived, the National Weather Service says. Above average temperatures are expected this weekend.