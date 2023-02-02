February 02, 2023
Wind chill advisory for parts of northern Illinois; temps to go below zero overnight into Friday

But a quick warmup is on the way for Illinois

By John Sahly
Braving the weather on a bike, Chuck Adams makes his way on Second Street in Sterling Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 against the bitter cold and gusty winds.

Braving the weather on a bike, Chuck Adams makes his way on Second Street in Sterling against the bitter cold and gusty winds. (Alex Paschal/credit)

Portions of northern Illinois are under a wind chill advisory from 11 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday, as temperatures throughout the northern part of the state will dip below zero overnight according to the National Weather Service.

McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and northern Cook counties are all under the wind chill advisory. Overnight, wind chills are expected to plunge down to 25 degrees below zero. The National Weather Service advises that frostbite can occur within as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin.

Temperatures area-wide are expected to go below zero overnight, as low as 9 below zero in DeKalb County, ranging upward to 4 below zero in La Salle County.

But the cold will be short-lived, the National Weather Service says. Above average temperatures are expected this weekend.

