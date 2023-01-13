Rep. Tony McCombie announces Republican leadership team

SPRINGFIELD — Lawmakers from Macomb and Peoria will serve as deputies to House Republican Leader Tony McCombie of Savanna during the 103rd General Assembly.

McCombie made the appointments Thursday of Norine Hammond, whose 94th District covers western Illinois and Ryan Spain, whose 73rd District touches sections of Lee and Whiteside counties.

“I am so proud of this leadership team, who all share my commitment to better government service and more transparency,” said McCombie, first elected in 2016 and is now the first woman named to head House caucus. “We’re excited to hit the ground running to restore balance to Illinois state government.”

McCombie called Hammond a friend, seatmate and trusted partner during their time together. Hammond has been a vocal proponent on agricultural issues since joining the House in 2010.

Spain is starting his fourth term. He is a proponent of health care issues, including those of mental health.

Assistant Republican leaders are John Cabello of Machesney Park, CD Davidsmeyer of Jacksonville, Jackie Haas of Kankakee, Mike Marron of Fithian, Charlie Meier of Okawville, and Bradley Stephens of Rosemont.

The conference chairman will be Jeff Keicher of Sycamore and minority floor leader will be Patrick Windhorst of Harrisburg.