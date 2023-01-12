Illinois Food Scrap and Composting nonprofit expanding its mission

The Illinois Food Scrap & Composting Coalition, a non-profit corporation that advances diversion and composting of all organics in Illinois, has announced organizational updates that clarify and facilitate the coalition’s mission and membership, and reflect the work already being done, according to a news release.

“We have matured in experience and insight since 2012,″ said new Executive Director Benjamin Krumstok. “And we have updated our name, logo, and mission to invite, embrace and deliberately incorporate the critical and diverse group of stakeholders required to make comprehensive organics recycling possible and successful in Illinois.”

The organization was founded to raise awareness of the need and ways to divert and recycle food scraps from landfills in Illinois. The mission statement was updated to show not just food scraps, but all organics – such as paper, natural fiber textiles, yard waste, and more – should be diverted and composted rather than landfilled, the release stated.

The updated name and logo reflect the breadth and depth of the coalition’s work supporting the many aspects of composting, including the process of diverting organics from landfills, the science of organics recycling and use of finished compost by multiple end users across all demographics. The name and logo updates also reflect the range of IFSCC’s members and stakeholders, including generators, haulers, processors, end users and others, the release stated.

