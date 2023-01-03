‘An amazing rescue’: How group of onlookers saved distressed bald eagle

A skinny, young bald eagle that observers believe would have died without intervention was doing better Monday, but it’s at a crucial stage for how it fares going forward.

A combination of coincidence, awareness, quick response and ingenuity led to the rescue of the bird, first seen Sunday morning as a dot in the distance on a piece of ice in Waukegan Harbor.

“The bird is much brighter today,” said Sarah Reich, head veterinarian and manager of rehab and research at Willowbrook Wildlife Center in Glen Ellyn, the largest facility of its kind in Illinois.

The eagle ate what it was given overnight, but it has been a little too quiet and easy to work with, Reich said.

“You want them to try to fight and bite you. That’s normal behavior for them,” she said.

The prognosis at this point is fair, Reich said, and will be upgraded to good if all goes well over the next week.

Reich estimates the eagle to be about 3 years old, as it doesn’t have full adult plumage. Anemic and showing a low red-blood count, Reich suspects the eagle had eaten a rodent that had been poisoned with a pesticide and is experiencing the toxic effects.

Jeff Bilsky of Evanston was at the harbor Sunday morning with three others participating in the annual Christmas Bird Count initiative through the National Audubon Society. Each count has a designated area and date. The Bilsky group’s territory was the Waukegan beach and harbor on New Year’s Day.

Excitement about seeing an eagle became concern after seeing the listless creature through a spotting scope, he said. The bird didn’t look healthy, and not knowing what the situation might be, they thought it best to call Chicago Bird Collision Monitors.

“We quickly realized there was something wrong and the call was the right thing to do,” Bilsky said.

The bird collision group has about 200 volunteers throughout the Chicago area and is celebrating its 20th year. The organization gets nearly 10,000 calls a year, said Director Annette Prince.

“We try to find the fastest, closest, most able person,” the Lombard resident said of rescue efforts.

In this case, that was Jim Tibensky of Wayne, who has been with the group since its inception and keeps at least one kayak on his car. Last year, he was called out for 118 water rescues.

Prince and Tibensky both went to the scene not knowing what to expect.

“I thought if the bird was healthy enough to struggle it would be dangerous,” Tibensky said.

He had towed a second kayak to the eagle’s location and brought a net and blanket to subdue and transport the bird if needed.

It was standing on a piece of ice about 15 feet long and 7 to 8 feet wide, and it didn’t turn around as he approached, Tibensky said. With that, he used a common technique called “bulldozing” to push the piece of ice to shore, where Prince and others were waiting.

It was one of the organization’s more spectacular successes, Prince said.

“This really was an amazing rescue how it came together and worked out seamlessly,” she said.

“It sat very patiently on the ice as he (Tibensky) pushed it to me on the dock,” she added. “We’re very fortunate the bird cooperated.”

Bilsky said he was surprised at how quickly the group reacted, got to the scene and executed a plan.

“I made the phone call and helped out, but it’s about the kayaker and Annette and what they do,” he said.

It’s the second consecutive New Year’s Day that Chicago Bird Collision Monitors have rescued a bald eagle. Last year, it was an eagle on the side of the road in Brookfield, suffering from the same effect. That one survived.

Reich said the eagle rescued from Waukegan Harbor was kept in a heated cage overnight and moved Monday to a larger cage. It will be on vitamin K therapy for 28 days to combat the effects of the poison and is getting fluids, anti-inflammatory medicine and antibiotics.

The bird needs to be stabilized before X-rays can be taken to evaluate bones and internal organs to determine if there are any fractures. It is expected to remain at Willowbrook for a month or longer, Reich said.

Bilsky said everyone should keep the numbers of rescue organizations handy.

“There are ways to help injured birds and animals and they should,” he said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230102/an-amazing-rescue-how-group-of-onlookers-saved-distressed-bald-eagle-from-waukegan-harbor