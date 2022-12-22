As a winter storm hits northern Illinois, here’s what a cardiologist says about shoveling

A major winter storm hit northern Illinois Thursday, bringing with it snow, high winds and frigid temperatures.

Once the storm moves out of the area late Friday, residents likely will be left with several inches of snow to shovel.

Dr. Anirudh Kumar, an interventional cardiologist at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, answered some questions about shoveling and heart attack risk.

Shaw Local News Network: Should people shovel in major storms like the one expected?

Dr. Kumar: Shoveling snow carries similar risk to other forms of strenuous exercise. People should take into consideration their health conditions, recommendations regarding activity level from their doctor and most importantly, listen to their body.

SLNN: How do they know if they’re at risk for a heart attack while shoveling?

Dr. Kumar: Heart attacks happen unpredictably and can occur at any time. Those at higher risk for heart attacks, in general, are older individuals and those with hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes and smokers.

SLNN: Does the type of snow matter, as far as risk? For example, is heavier, wet snow more dangerous?

Dr. Kumar: Risk is likely correlated with degree of physical exertion. Heavier snow may possibly be more dangerous, but likely the biggest correlate is the amount of snow being shoveled and the time spent doing so.

SLNN: What are your recommendations for folks who need to clear a driveway but don’t have a snowblower?

Dr. Kumar: Shoveling can be safe to do, but like anything else do so in moderation, take breaks as needed and listen to your body. Have someone around that can keep an eye on you at all times.

SLNN: If they do start shoveling, what are the symptoms to be aware of?

Dr. Kumar: Do not ignore symptoms of profuse sweating, shortness of breath or chest pain.