A Lake County grand jury today indicted the 21-year-old Highwood man accused of carrying out a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade on 110 additional criminal charges, including 14 more counts of first-degree murder.

Robert Crimo III initially faced seven counts of first-degree murder - one for each of the parade spectators killed July 4. Now, in addition to 21 counts of first-degree murder, he faces 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each person struck by a bullet, bullet fragment or shrapnel, authorities said.

The suspected gunman is accused of opening fire from a rooftop on spectators at the annual July 4 parade in downtown Highland Park. Seven gunshot victims died and officials say more than 50 others were injured, both by gunfire and in the rush for safety that followed.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said his office’s victim specialists are working around the clock to support all those affected by the shooting.

The suspect, who’s being held without bond in the Lake County jail, is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 3. He’s being held on “security watch,” a classification for high-risk inmates assigned to their own cell and rarely moved to other areas of the jail.

Prosecutors have said the accused shooter confessed to Highland Park police, telling investigators he wore women’s clothing and makeup to conceal his identity, accessed the roof using a stairway and looked down his sights to shoot at the people across the street.

Assistant Lake County State’s Attorney Ben Dillon said the suspect told police he used three 30-round ammunition magazines during his rooftop attack. Officers recovered 83 spent shell casings from the roof.

Prosecutors said they will seek a life sentence if the suspect is convicted.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220727/grand-jury-adds-110-criminal-charges-against-highland-park-mass-shooting-suspect?utm_source=breaking%20news%20alert&utm_medium=email&utm_content=article%20column&utm_campaign=Breaking%20News%20Alert7%2F27%2F2022