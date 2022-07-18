Cooper making ‘hopeful progress,’ takes first wheelchair ride

Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed by a gunshot wound suffered at the Highland Park Independence Day parade, remains in critical condition, but is making some “hopeful progress,” according to a family update Monday.

Cooper remains in the pediatric intensive care unit at Comer’s Children’s Hospital in Chicago, but his family hopes he can be moved out of the unit later this week, said family spokesman Anthony Loizzi.

After suffering complications following his seventh surgery Wednesday, Cooper has now been fever-free for 48 hours and is breathing on his own, without the assistance of a ventilator.

“He sat up, with assistance, and took a brief first ride in a wheelchair over the weekend; sadly, something he will need to get used to,” according to the family statement. “It was very difficult and emotional for him and his family.”

Fluid in Cooper’s pelvis remains concerning, the update states. He has an ultrasound planned for today to help medical and surgical teams determine next steps.

“The family continues to be very grateful for and humbled by the outpouring of support and well-wishes and asks for continued prayers for Cooper’s healing,” Loizzi said.

Cooper was among the dozens wounded when a gunman opened fire on parade spectators July 4. Seven were killed in the mass shooting.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser at www.gofundme.com/f/kxwjn-the-roberts-family-fundraiser has raised more than $1.58 million toward a $2 million goal to help pay for Cooper’s medical care and future needs.

