June 13, 2022
Watch live: Rep. Adam Kinzinger at the Jan. 6 hearings, Day 2

By Shaw Local News Network
An image of a mock gallows on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is shown as committee members from left to right, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., look on, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The House committee that includes Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has its second public hearing on Monday.

Nearly a year since its inception, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is going public as lawmakers hope to show the American public how democracy came to the brink of disaster.

You can watch the hearing live here.

WHO IS EXPECTED TO TESTIFY?

Monday’s witness list includes BJay Pak, the top federal prosecutor in Atlanta who left his position on Jan. 4, 2021, a day after an audio recording was made public in which Trump called him a “never-Trumper”; Chris Stirewalt, the former political editor for Fox News; noted Washington elections attorney Benjamin Ginsberg; and Al Schmidt, a former city commissioner in Philadelphia.

Kinzinger, R-Channahon, told John Dickerson of “Face the Nation” he will lead a hearing Wednesday morning specifically talking about the Justice Department moves of former president Donald Trump.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report

