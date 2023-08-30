Myths and facts about acne

Putting one’s best face forward involves being conscious of conditions that can affect the skin, which is the human body’s largest organ. The skin’s primary purpose is to provide protection against bacteria, chemicals, temperature, and other external factors, according to MedlinePlus. At times, however, the skin can be vulnerable to various conditions, including acne, that can produce a number of different symptoms.

Acne can affect both the face and body. Learning more about it, which can entail dispelling some notable myths about the condition, can help individuals get the treatment that is right for their particular situation.

Myth: Acne is the same thing as having pimples.

Fact: The terms acne and pimples are not interchangeable. Acne is a disease and pimples are one of its complications, according to Healthline.

Myth: Acne is caused by poor hygiene.

Fact: Acne occurs when hair follicles become plugged with oil and dead skin cells. This causes whiteheads, blackheads and other lesions. Everyone produces sebum, an oil that keeps skin from drying out. Acne is actually an inflammatory disorder that happens when the oil glands that connect to the hair follicles gum up and do not shed properly, states the Mayo Clinic. Lack of cleanliness is not necessarily a cause.

Myth: Acne only occurs in teenagers.

Fact: While for most people acne tends to go away by the time they reach their thirties, some people experience acne into their forties and fifties, according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases.

Myth: Men get acne more often.

Fact: Adolescent males experience acne at higher rates than adolescent females. However, acne cases that persist into adulthood are more common among women, indicates NIAMS.

Myth: Eating chocolate causes acne to form.

Fact: Hormonal changes related to puberty, menstrual periods, stress, or pregnancy; greasy or oily cosmetic products; certain drugs; heavy sweating; and excessively touching or rubbing the skin can cause acne. Research does not indicate that eating chocolate, nuts and greasy foods contributes to acne, although there is some evidence that diets high in refined sugars may be related to acne, advises Penn Medicine.

Myth: There is only one type of acne.

Fact: According to the Cleveland Clinic, doctors may diagnose fungal acne, cystic acne, hormonal acne, or nodular acne. Cystic and nodular acne can lead to permanent skin damage in the form of scarring, so it’s best to seek help from a health provider early on to determine the best treatments.

Myth: Scrubbing one’s face clears up acne.

Fact: Aggressive scrubbing or popping pimples can exacerbate acne. Mount Sinai recommends gentle washing twice a day. Doctors may prescribe oral or topical medications to help reduce inflammation and treat the yeast or bacteria that is leading to the acne. Salicylic acid also may be advised as it helps remove the top layer of skin and dissolves dead skin cells to prevent hair follicles from clogging.

Acne can affect anyone, but it is more common in teenagers and young adults.