How to cut back on your big box habit

Big box retailers are ubiquitous. The appeal of such stores’ extensive inventory is undeniable, and consumers like the comfort of knowing they can stop into a big box store anywhere on the map and feel a sense of familiarity with their surroundings.

Despite that feeling of familiarity, consumers who shop exclusively at big box retailers are missing out on what small businesses have to offer. Though it may be impossible to avoid big box retailers entirely, now is a great time to see what small businesses have to offer. Here’s a few ways consumers can reduce their reliance on big box retailers.

Start gradually

A gradual separation from big box retailers will likely prove easier than quitting cold turkey. Try replacing one big box trip each week with a visit to a locally owned small business. Brand loyalty to a local business can be built up from there.

Take steps to become a more active community consumer

Serving on a community’s commerce commission or a similar agency helps consumers learn about the small businesses that are coming to town or already established. A greater awareness of shopping options could mean a greater propensity for stopping in and shopping these stores rather than the chain alternatives.

Increase in-person shopping

It’s tempting to simply shop online and order something from one of the national chains that can afford to ship items straight to your home. However, small retailers tend to have more unique offerings and boast pleasant shopping experiences. Plus, in-person shopping allows consumers to get a real feel for a product, which can save them the time and effort it takes to return things that don’t fit or aren’t quite right. Many small businesses now offer their own e-commerce options, where a shopper can buy an item online and then pick it up in the store or curbside to save time.

Consumers have grown accustomed to shopping at big box retailers. But kicking that habit and patronizing small local businesses can benefit consumers and communities alike.