The stages of menopause

Menopause marks a moment in a woman’s life when her reproductive years come to an end. It is a natural part of aging and represents when a person has gone 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period.

Perimenopause

Although some may think that menopause lasts several years, it actually is a single moment in time when menstruation ceases. However, perimenopause is the period of years leading up to menopause, or when women or people assigned female at birth start to transition to menopause, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Perimenopause also is called “perimenopause transition.” It usually starts in one’s forties and lasts until menopause. Gradual changes occur during perimenopause, including skipped periods, longer or shorter periods, hot flashes, or changes in mood. Perimenopause tends to set in anywhere from five to 10 years before a final period.

Menopause

A woman will not know she has reached menopause until it actually has happened and no subsequent periods occur. False alarms are not uncommon. During perimenopause, skipping periods is common, and menstrual cycles may shorten, causing cycles to come on more frequently and run into one another.

While menopause can occur at any time in one’s forties or fifties, the average age of occurrence in the United States is 51. The Mayo Clinic says symptoms of menopause can start during perimenopause and persist a few years after a person’s last menstrual cycle. These symptoms include chills, night sweats, hot flashes, sleeping disturbances, mood changes, weight gain and slowed metabolism, vaginal dryness, thinning hair and skin, and loss of breast fullness. Many women also notice changes in the shape or performance of their bodies, such as changes in the waist and joints and muscles being stiff and achy. There are treatments available that may help with menopausal issues that can be discussed with health providers.

Postmenopause

Postmenopause is the name given to the time after menopause. During this stage, the severity of menopause symptoms may lessen. However, some women may experience symptoms for 10 years or more. Menopause puts people at risk for several health conditions due to reduced estrogen levels, including osteoporosis and heart disease, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

While menopause is a distinct moment in time when reproduction ceases, it is preceded and followed by other stages that affect women in various ways.