The nutritional benefits of chicken

Few foods may be as versatile as chicken. There is seemingly no end to the ways to cook and serve chicken, which is even an integral component in soups used to combat the common cold.

The taste of chicken is enough to compel people across the globe to include it in their diets. However, chicken also packs a nutritional punch, and recognition of its many benefits may compel health-conscious individuals to consume even more chicken going forward.

Chicken helps build a stronger body

Chicken helps build strong muscles and bones. Amino acids are vital to building muscle tissue, and fans of chicken should be happy to learn that chicken is a great source of amino acids. Amino acids produce protein, which is why chicken is considered an excellent source of protein. In fact, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture indicates that a 100 gram serving of chicken contains as much as 32 grams of protein.

Chicken can help to control blood pressure

High blood pressure can increase risk for a host of negative health outcomes, including heart attack and stroke. Chicken is one of a handful of protein sources that can help to lower blood pressure. One animal study from researchers in Japan found that collagen, which is a protein found in chicken legs, helps to lower blood pressure. In addition, the Harvard Medical School notes that consuming at least two servings of chicken per week can help people maintain a healthy blood pressure.

Chicken and cholesterol

Another feather in chicken’s cap is its status as an alternative to foods such as beef, lamb and pork. Chicken contains less saturated fat and cholesterol than red meat, which includes both lamb and pork. High cholesterol can increase a person’s risk for heart attack, stroke and atherosclerosis, among other harmful conditions. So choosing a heart-healthy red meat alternative like chicken can help individuals lower their cholesterol and maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

Does it matter how chicken is cooked?

How chicken is cooked affects how beneficial it can be to people who consume it. The American Heart Association notes that grilling, broiling or roasting chicken may increase the likelihood that people will develop high blood pressure. The AHA notes that research presented at its Epidemiology and Prevention | Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health Scientific Sessions 2018 indicated the risk of developing high blood pressure was 17 percent higher in people who grilled, broiled or roasted chicken more than 15 times per month compared to those who did so less than four times per month. So the less often chicken is cooked in such ways, the better for people looking to capitalize on the nutritional benefits of chicken. It’s also best to avoid frying chicken, as during the frying process foods absorb saturated fat, trans fats and cholesterol, thus negating any health benefits the poultry may otherwise provide.

The versatility of chicken is perhaps only surpassed by the many unique nutritional benefits this wildly popular food provides when cooking it in certain ways.