Notable roads to drive in North America

With so much land and a wide variety of terrain, North America is an ideal place to take to the open road. Indeed, car enthusiasts have answered the call of the open road since automobiles became a vital part of people’s lives decades and decades ago.

Road trips remain a fun and popular way to travel. With so many miles of highway ahead of them, drivers can consider this list of notable roads in North America as they plan to see some sights from behind the wheel.

• Highway 12 (Utah): The unique landscapes of the American southwest are on display along Highway 12 in southern Utah. Along Highway 12, road trippers can motor their way through national parks while taking in breathtaking natural views and the region’s distinct slickrock.

• Lake Shore Drive (Chicago): Though this 15-mile stretch of road won’t make for a long journey, it’s definitely one to take in when visiting the Windy City. Drive along the shore of Lake Michigan, looking out one side of the vehicle to take in its sandy shores and the other to see the stunning Chicago skyline.

• Pacific Rim Highway (Vancouver): A truly engaging experiences awaits visitors to Vancouver’s Pacific Rim Highway, which features the stunning natural beauty Canada is known for. Ancient rainforests, awe-inspiring mountain ranges and sandy, secluded beaches are just a handful of the sights to see along this breathtaking stretch of road.

• Great River Road (United States): Drivers with plenty of time on their hands can traverse the Great River Road, which is a collection of state and local roads that follow the course of the Mississippi River. There’s plenty to take in on this stretch of scenic roadway that snakes its way through 10 states.

• Highway 60 Corridor (Ontario): The Highway 60 Corridor passes through the southern portion of Algonquin Park. Geological formations, pristine rivers and expansive forests are just some of the stunning natural features and idyllic settings that await drivers who take to the corridor.

• Highway 50 (Nevada): Though it might seem impossible in a nation with more than 330 million residents, there are still places in the United States where drivers can feel alone and isolated. Perhaps nowhere provides that feeling of solitude better than the stretch of Highway 50 in Nevada. Pony Express stations and other abandoned relics of a bygone era are just a few of the sights to see on this lonely stretch of highway that provides stunning views of the southwest’s signature expansive skies.

• Highland Scenic Highway (West Virginia): Drivers who take to the Western Scenic Highway in West Virginia will gain a greater appreciation for the late John Denver’s hit song, “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” The Highland Scenic Highway snakes through the Monongahela National Forest, which boasts more than its share of breathtaking views. Road trippers should know that the U.S. Department of Agriculture strongly discourages traveling the road between November and April, as conditions can be especially treacherous in winter.

Millions of miles of highways with breathtaking views await road trippers throughout North America.