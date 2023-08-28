Plan a winning night out

In the hit movie “The Shining,” which was based on the novel of the same name by horror author Stephen King, main character Jack Torrance famously types “all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy,” while working on his novel. Indeed, failing to take a break and devoting too much time to work can have its consequences.

Stress is an all too common byproduct of overworking. Many successful professionals do not utilize all of their vacation time, which can compound existing stress. Nights out may be rare as well, and that can be a mistake. Going out provides a reprieve from the daily grind and enables people to socialize, spend quality time with spouses or dates, enjoy informal therapy sessions with friends, and offers changes of scenery.

When a night out is on the horizon, adults can keep these tips in mind to make the most of the situation.

• Appoint an organizer. You know who the person in charge should be. He or she is a naturally take-charge individual who is great at organizing. There is likely one or two in your social circle. That’s the person who should be tasked with planning the final details and communicating with everyone who’s coming along.

• Be firm with the date and time. Trying to pick a date and time that everyone can agree to could prove impossible. There is nothing you can do about that. Find a time and date that works best for the majority and then hope others will be able to change their schedules.

• Set up a social media event or group chat. It’s easier if everyone can communicate through the same media, whether that’s Facebook, Snapchat, texting, or WhatsApp. This way everyone will be privy to the same information in real time.

• Secure a fixed menu. Anyone who has tried to split the check with a crowd at the end of the evening knows those calculations are difficult. If possible, work with a venue that offers prix fixe menus that allow everyone to pay the same amount across the board. If possible, convince everyone to bring cash or even pay the organizer in advance for their share.

• Secure transportation. Chances are you want to have a few drinks while out. The safest way to get to and from the event is to select a designated driver or split a rideshare among the group. Avoid overindulging in alcoholic beverages, which could jeopardize your safety.

• Choose a place everyone loves. It’s difficult to turn down a night out when it is at a place everyone enjoys, whether it is a trendy gathering spot or the local haunt. Select food that appeals to the masses as well. Reserve sampling unique cuisine for when you head out with a small group.

Nights out are a chance to relax and unwind in social settings. Such excursions are even more relaxing when they’re well-planned.