What to do when a workout grows stale

Exercise is one of the foundations of a healthy lifestyle. Routine exercise can help individuals reduce their risk for various illnesses, including cardiovascular disease, and can even have a positive effect on mental health.

Making a commitment to routine exercise can be an adjustment for people accustomed to a sedentary lifestyle. But even the most devoted fitness enthusiasts will face certain hurdles on their exercise journeys. One such obstacle is a stale workout. Repeating the same exercises each day for months on end can grow boring, and that boredom may put individuals’ commitment to fitness in jeopardy. If a workout has grown stale, the following strategies might help people stay on a healthy track.

• Don’t wait for a workout to grow stale. The most effective way to overcome a stale workout routine is to avoid it entirely. Switching up a routine every four to six weeks can provide enough change to avoid the boredom that can develop after following the same regimen for weeks. Strength-training regimens can shift from focusing on building muscle to toning muscle. Various fitness experts note that fewer repetitions with more weight is a great way to build muscle, while more reps with less weight can help to tone muscle. Switching back and forth between these approaches can help to avoid exercise boredom. With cardiovascular training, skip the treadmill on nice days in favor of cycling or jogging outdoors.

• Establish new goals. Fitness goals can provide all the motivation individuals need to commit to an exercise regimen. But interest can wane after such goals have been achieved. That’s why it’s important to continue setting new goals. When establishing new fitness goals, don’t forget to consider the fun factor. Pursuit of a goal that’s fun will likely be more engaging, so identify some goals that will be effective and enjoyable.

• Bring others on board. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that individuals tend to feel more motivated and they’re more likely to try new activities when working out with a partner. Individuals who have been going it alone with their fitness regimens might find involving others can make workouts less boring, and the presence of another person can make it safer for individuals to expand their exercise horizons. For example, a person can safely lift more weight if another person is always there to serve as a spotter.

• Work with a personal trainer. Personal trainers and other fitness professionals recognize that workout boredom is as big a hurdle as anything in regard to committing to a healthy lifestyle. In recognition of that, personal trainers often know how to switch up a routine so it produces results and remains engaging. Trainers also have the knowledge to tweak routines so they play to clients’ interests and strengths.

Workout boredom can be a big hurdle on the road to a healthy lifestyle. But there are many ways to ensure workouts don’t grow stale.