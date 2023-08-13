Cheri Russell wins her fourth IV Women’s Golf Invite

PRINCETON — The last time the Illinois Valley Women’s Golf Invitational was held at Wyaton Hills Golf Course in 2018, Cheri Russell didn’t play well.

On Sunday in her second time playing the course, Russell fared much better.

Russell shot an 83 to win the IV Women’s Golf Invitational for the fourth time. She also won in 2010, 2016 and 2019.

“It feels great (to win) but it feels like I got beat up out there. Those pin placements are really, really tough. It was hard to get close. We were all struggling and approach shots just weren’t holding, so we were all struggling on that. I made a few putts, so I was happy with that. I avoided penalties. That’s what got the girls in my group was going out of pounds. I stayed out of trouble. I wasn’t in a trap all day and didn’t really have any tree trouble other than one hole.” — Cheri Russell

“I was concerned about this outing because I know I don’t play well on this course,” said Russell, who’s with Morris Country Club. “It was tough. Nobody shot a lot score, so I’m real happy with that score.

“(My game plan was) just slow down. I just said, slow down and hit fairways and make some putts.”

Russell said the course played difficult on Sunday.

Kirsten McClendon hits the ball during the Illinois Valley Women's Golf Invitational on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Wyaton Hills Golf Course in Princeton. McClendon shot an 88 to finish as runner-up. (Mike V)

Kirsten McClendon, from Deer Park, placed second with an 88. She won last year’s tournament out of the A class by winning a playoff.

Deer Park’s Julie Schmidt finished third with a 90, which helped Deer Park take the Team Gross title.

“This is a brutal course,” McClendon said. “You hit a great shot and you don’t get rewarded for it. It’s a lesson learned. Golf is never easy. It definitely humbles you. We had a fantastic foursome. It was wonderful to play with these ladies. We did well as a team. I lost to a wonderful lady. She’s a great golfer and a great person.”

Mary Scheri, of Spring Creek, won the A class with a 92, which was the fourth best score in the tournament. Carol Towne placed second with a 95 and Margie Sommers finished third with a 98.

“We put our dog down (Saturday) and before I left, my daughter told me, ‘Win it for Wendy,’ so I was very emotional,” Scheri said.

Scheri said she had a strong start.

“I was very happy with the 43 on the front,” Scheri said. “I was disappointed in the back. I had a couple bad holes.”

Mary Scheri hits the ball during the Illinois Valley Women's Golf Invitational on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Wyaton Hills Golf Course in Princeton. (Mike Vaughn)

Scheri was pleased with finishing fourth overall and her score after having a tough practice round.

“That’s awesome,” Scheri said about her overall finish. “I haven’t been playing well. We did play a practice round out here and I struggled, so I’m really proud of myself for shooting that (92). Overall, I’m very happy.

“My drives and second shots (were better than in the practice round). I usually struggle with putting, but I cozied them up there. I think I maybe had one three putt, which I’m proud of. My putting was much better.”

Karen Towns putts during the Illinois Valley Women's Golf Invitational on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Wyaton Hills Golf Course in Princeton. (Mike)

In B flight, Lisa Fahrion won with a 1099 followed by Karen Towns (101) and Ann Lusher (101). Bernadette Savitch claimed the C class with a 104 followed by Mary Stander (110) and Deb Sweeden (118).

With top three finishers in the A, B and C flights, Wyaton Hills took the Net Team title. Wyaton took the title the last time it hosted in 2018 as well.

Donna Moore won the senior class with a 94 and Karen Wiersema won the super senior class with a 97.