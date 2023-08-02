Hall graduate Trez Rybarczyk to pitch for Illinois State

After playing baseball at Parkland College his sophomore year, Hall graduate Trez Rybarczyk will now play at college’s highest level.
Rybarczyk, the 2021 NewsTribune Baseball Player of the Year, is transferring to Illinois State University.
“To be able to play DI baseball is an opportunity that not everyone gets to experience, so I am grateful to be allowed the opportunity to play baseball at Illinois State,” Rybarczyk said.
Rybarczyk chose ISU over several other Division I schools as well as some Division II schools.
“I chose Illinois State because, first off, I really like the coaching staff there,” Rybarczyk said. “There also are three other guys from Parkland going there with me, there is opportunity and it’s not too far from where I call home.”
In his season at Parkland, Rybarczyk made 13 starts, going 5-1 with a 5.19 ERA along with 60 strikeouts and 22 walks in 60 2/3 innings as he helped the Cobras to a 46-14 record.
As a freshman, Rybarczyk pitched at Southwestern Illinois College, appearing in 12 games with four starts. He was 4-1 with a 5.74 ERA along with 30 strikeouts and 10 walks in 26 2/3 innings.
“The only word that comes to mind when talking about my Parkland career is memorable,” Rybarczyk said. “Parkland allowed me to find myself not just as a pitcher, but as a person as well. It definitely toughened up my mindset and gave me a better outlook on life. I was surrounded by a great group of guys where I have made friendships that will last a lifetime.
“It was a very good learning environment to be in because not only did I learn things that helped with the pitching side, but I have learned a lot of valuable lessons about life that will help me out at my next stop and the rest of my life. I can’t say enough about my time at Parkland. I was very fortunate to play there.”
At Illinois State, Rybarczyk joins a team that went 20-30 in 2023.
“ISU is getting someone who is determined, a hard worker and is going to give his best every day,” Rybarczyk said. “There are many minor goals I have set for myself on and off the field, but the main goal is to show up every day, learn more and more about myself as a pitcher and ultimately become a better pitcher than I was last year.”